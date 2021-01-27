Diluc vs Xiao: Who is a better pick in Genshin Impact

Diluc vs Xiao, Who is going to be the better pick?

The dilemma of choosing a great DPS character or main damage dealer in Genshin Impact is a real one. Diluc, being one of the most popular and strongest characters in the game, has finally found a worthy competitor with the upcoming 1.3 patch, in the form of Xiao. In an attempt to solve the duel of Diluc vs Xiao, this article compares them side by side.

Elements

Diluc is a claymore wielding 5-star rated character with Pyro vision, which allows him to deal physical and pyro elemental damage. Xiao, on the other hand, is a 5-star rated character who wields a polearm and possesses Anemo vision. Xiao can also deal both physical and anemo elemental damage.

Attack speed

In terms of attack speed, Xiao surpasses Diluc, as Claymore wielding characters have slower attacking speed compared to other weapon carriers. Polearm users can dish out multiple hits per second, whereas claymore users are usually slower because of the heavy weapon mechanism.

Attack combos

Xiao performs 6 consecutive strikes with his polearm with consistent increase in attack multipliers. Diluc performs 4 consecutive attack combos with his claymore, with increasing attack multipliers.

Diluc vs Xiao Elemental skill comparison

Diluc casts "Searing Onslaught" as 3 consecutive strikes with his pyro infused claymore. Xiao meanwhile, performs "Lemnistic Wind Cycling" - a high-speed dash dealing Anemo damage to enemies in his path. The skill starts with 2 charges and can be used mid-air.

Diluc vs Xiao Elemental Burst comparison

Diluc's elemental burst, "Dawn," releases a Phoenix made up of flames which knocks nearby enemies back before moving forward, dealing insane amounts of Pyro damage. Upon reaching its destination, the phoenix explodes, dealing AoE Pyro damage. Xiao, on the other hand, casts "Bane of all Evil," which makes him take the form of Yakhsa. It increases his jumping, ATK AoE and DMG abilities while continuously losing HP.

Diluc vs Xiao: Who's a better Pick

Diluc vs Xiao? Who should players pick?

Diluc heavily relies on elemental support, in the form of Vaporize and Melt. If the player has good Hydro or Cryo support characters, then Diluc will shine. With Diluc, its easier to gain 25% attack bonus through Pyro resonance, if there is a pyro support character in the roster.

Xiao does not rely on any elemental support to unleash his maximum potential, But he needs a good healer after casting the burst. With Xiao, its easier to obtain Anemo resonance, resulting in decrease in stamina consumption by 15%, increase in Movement SPD by 10%. shortening Skill CD by 5%

Build according to the support characters available. Still confused? Follow this space to find the damage comparison of Diluc vs Xiao, which will be released as and when Mihoyo releases Xiao's damage numbers.