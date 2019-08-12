Discord's "Go Live" feature will let users to stream the game up to 10 people

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 12 Aug 2019, 05:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Discord Go Live

Discord, the most popular Gaming Voice Chat or Voice over Internet Protocol application, which has been specially made for gamers are going to introduce a brand new feature.

Discord Go Live is the upcoming streaming feature in its application which allows users to stream the game up to 10 people. Discord has made an official announcement regarding this new update on Friday morning, and it will be rolled out on 15th of August.

Talking about more in details about this feature, Discord's Go Live is an extension of screen sharing. But it is a bit different. Screen Sharing is a part of private voice chat calls, and the user can share their whole screen without any limitations.

But in Discord's Go Live user can stream the game on any server but in a particular voice chat section of a server. Here is the list of features that will be available in this extension.

Features of Discord Go Live:

There is no need to do a private call for screen sharing. Discord Go Live allows the user to stream the game in any voice channel.

Go Live will require game detection to activate, users will not be able to stream the applications or any other thing if it is not recognised as a game by Discord.

It only allows up to 10 people to host the stream.

Can be activated or deactivated through Discord application and Discord overlay.

Free users can stream in 720p resolution while on the other hand, Nitro Classic and Nitro Standard users can stream in 1080p and 4k resolution respectively.

Developers confirm that this feature will be kicked on the 15th of August and everyone can use it. However, it can take some time to access this feature (4-5 days) after the launch of the update.

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News.