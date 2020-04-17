Discord unveils its new Server Video Call feature in its latest update

The new feature will now allow users to make video calls within the server's voice channel.

A maximum of 25 users can share their video camera at the same time.

Discord

Last time, when screen sharing or live stream feature was rolled out for Discord servers, the developers capped this feature for up to 10 people in a single voice channel. In its succeeding update, Discord increased this limit by 40 users, due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

The officials, though, didn't add any support for the video calls on the servers' voice channels. But now it seems that those days are not far when Discord, with some pre-defined conditions, will allow every user to make video calls.

Video Call Feature

Most recently, Discord team confirmed the release of Server Video Call on their official blog. The officials announcement read:

This feature is currently rolling out to only 5% of servers to make sure everything is all ready to officially release out into the wild! Hang in there if you don’t see it yet in Discord!

From the above statement, it is clear that this forthcoming feature is in beta testing at the moment, but the gamers can expect its global release very soon.

Talking about its limit, a maximum of 10 users can share their videos at a time. But Discord has raised this limit to 25 owing to the current scenario. Whenever a user starts a video chat, the channel will automatically put a cap up to 25 members. Once the channel is filled with 25 people, everyone else in the server will see an error, letting them know that the maximum number of people supported by the channel has been reached.

Users Limit Notification.

As we are all aware of role customisations, therefore for specific roles, server owners are required to enable the Video call permission in the server settings. In addition to this, the clients can also adjust the view according to their preference. Presently, there are four different views available: Focus View, Grid View, Popup View, and Full Screen View.

Advertisement

Image via Discord.

Last but not the least, when you share your camera in the public voice chat, undoubtedly it will also raise privacy issues. For this, Discord advices setting the Verification Level to the Highest Possible Level. By doing this, not everyone can join the server without passing various verification checkpoints.