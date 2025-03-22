Disney Dreamlight Valley: Carpet Diem quest walkthrough 

Carpet Diem is the sixth and final quest in the Aladdin Realm to unlock Aladdin and Jasmine in the Tales of Agrabah update in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Even though this is the last mission of the new update, it will keep you engrossed as well as help you win this level. This guide will help you understand how to complete the Carpet Diem quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Carpet Diem quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After completing the Wish Magic quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you rescued the magic carpet and the markets in Agrabah were cleared. But the last mission in this quest requires you to fight off the Windcaller so the residents can safely return to their normal lives. To fly upward to the Windcaller, interact with the Magic Carpet.

After that, break each of the Windcaller's crystals with the help of your pickaxe. These are

Red Crystal

Yellow Crystal

Blue Crystal

Green Crystal

Since these crystals are in a new area, which is the Valley, you'll need to take your pickaxe and destroy the sandstones around you to find wooden planks to help break all the crystals around. The red and yellow crystals will be the first to be broken. While breaking the blue crystal, you'll meet a monkey on the way who has a wooden plank needed to continue the mission. To trade the wooden plank from him, give him a golden banana that is hidden behind a sandstone.

The last plank will help get to the last crystal — the green one. When all the crystals of the Windcaller are destroyed, go back to Agrabah market to talk to Aladdin and Jasmine in the Central Market in Disney Dreamlight Valley. After talking to them, go back to the Valley and place Jasmine and Aladdin's house with the help of Scrooge McDuck.

Welcome Jasmine into her and Aladdin's new house (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/QuickTips).

Once the house is ready, welcome Jasmine into the Valley, talk to her, and click a picture with her. Then go back to Aladdin Realm in the Central Market to get Aladdin to the Valley in their house. After you and Aladdin reach the house, talk to him. He will give you a magic carpet as a companion, equip it from the companion section from your inventory and take a picture with it. The last quest will also be finally completed.

Take a selfie with the magic carpet (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/QuickTips).

For more interesting quests, stay tuned.

