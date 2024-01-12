Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to find and use Green Rising Penstemon

Green Rising Penstemon are wildflowers that you can farm and use in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s one of the core crafting materials in the game. However, it also has additional functions like helping you improve your friendship with some of the valley residents.

What makes the Green Rising Penstemon difficult to acquire is the fact that it camouflages with the rest of the surroundings around you. So, noticing one and interacting with it to pick it up is what many in the community are having trouble with.

Below are some locations where you will get a lot of Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with all the recipes you can use it in.

Where to farm Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The best place to farm Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be in Peaceful Meadow. The flowers are pretty rare, and to farm for them, you will need to check out spots near Merlin’s Library or around the pond.

The area will only have three flowers at a time and then respawn at a random location in the biome every 40 minutes.

Hence, if you are looking to get your hands on a good number of Green Rising Penstemons, then you will have to spend some time revisiting the biome every now and then.

Green Rising Penstemon is considered rare in DDV (image via Gameloft)

Best ways to use Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are some of the things that you will be able to craft with the Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Cardboard Ogre Panel:

15x Softwood

3x Coal Ore

1x White Bell Flower

5x Green Rising Penstemon

Small Green Chest:

25x Softwood

25x Stone

5x Green Rising Penstemon

Medium Green Chest:

25x Hardwood

5x Iron Ingot

1000 Dreamlights

5x Green Rising Penstemon

Green, Yellow and White Balloon Arch:

10x Iron Ingot

20x Dandelion

20x White Daisy

20x Green Rising Penstemon

Green, Yellow and White Balloon Cluster:

5x Iron Ingot

8x Dandelion

8x White Daisy

8x Green Rising Penstemon

Yellow, Green and Purple Flower Rectangle:

Rectangular Soil Area

2x Purple Falling Penstemon

2x Dandelion

2x Green Rising Penstemon

Pretty Flower Basket:

2x Yellow Daisy Fiber

2x Purple Rising Penstemon

2x Green Rising Penstemon

Apart from crafting the above items, you will also be able to sell each Green Rising Penstemon for 35 Star Coins. Additionally, you can even gift them to residents of your valley to increase your friendship with them.