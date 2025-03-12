Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Ancient Revealed quest walkthrough

Disney Dreamlight Valley's first update of 2025, Tales of Agrabah, brings many new adventures inspired by Aladdin. This update also introduces Aladdin's Realm, and its first quest — The Ancient Revealed — takes you to the Realm door inside Dream Castle, wherein you must find Aladdin and Jasmine.

Since the market of Agrabah is summoned by a mysterious artifact, you must first locate Jasmine, who will then help you find Aladdin. After you find Aladdin, he will help you reveal what he has learned about the artifact.

How to complete The Ancient Revealed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Find your way to talk to Jasmine in the quest (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Once you arrive at the Agrabah market in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will notice how a mysterious artifact has destroyed the beautiful place. To enter the Aladdin Realm, which is on the top floor of the Dream Castle, first pay 15,000 Dreamlight. Find Jasmine, who will help you through the quest, but the way to get to her is blocked.

Escape the obstacles (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

To get to Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley, follow these steps:

Take help from your environment, where you will find another piece of paper on the floor. Then, you will find a crafting station to assemble a pickaxe from your inventory to break the bridges to make them into a pathway.

When you get closer to finding Jasmine, you will enounter some dust devils, patrolling guards, and glowing lights. Avoid getting in contact with these hazards, or you will be sent back to the previous spot.

Use the back alleys to reach a door with a plank being used as a lock. Remove the plank by hand or break it, after which you will finally get to Jasmine.

Follow Jasmine to get to the Artisans' District. Dig out wooden planks with the help of a shovel, as these will help you move across the rooftops to the area.

Find Allyos in the chest. (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Once you reach the district, alongside looking for the wooden planks, find chests that will have three Artisans' Alloys in different locations. After finding all the Alloys, find a crafting station to assemble the upgrade for your royal pickaxe near Jasmine. Then, help her leave the Artisans' District by breaking the large sandstones.

Aladdin's location

Follow Jasmine to the South Alley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

After leaving the Artisans' District, follow Jasmine toward the South Alley to look for Aladdin, who is trapped there. Use all the skills you've learned since the beginning of the quest to find a way through the rooftops. When you reach the rooftop, you will finally find Aladdin at the edge. This will start a new quest named Brave The Storm.

For more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides, stay tuned.

