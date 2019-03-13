×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: Free edition out now for PS4 and Steam

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
35   //    13 Mar 2019, 03:32 IST

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT
DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT

The free-to-play console game strategy is still going strong as Square Enix announced a free version of their Final Fantasy-based fighting game today.

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: Free Edition (yep, someone hit Caps Lock when coming up with that name) hit both PS4 and Steam today, giving players access to the 3-on-3 fighting action the series is known for without paying a dime. Well, PS4 players have to pay for a PlayStation Plus subscription if they want to play the online mode (see below), so there's that. But, we're not here to nitpick.

"So, Kevin," you are no doubt asking, "how does this free edition work? What will I eventually have to pay for?" Well, I'll be happy to tell you, thanks for asking.

Players on the free edition will be able to play offline or online, and will be able to play against others who are using both the free and full, paid-for editions. The free edition will rotate four different Final Fantasy character fighters to play as, so if you want to use a character not in the rotation, you'll have to pony up some of that hard earned cash. Other weapons, as well as outfits and other cosmetic changes can be purchased as well.

Or, if you're impatient and just want everything, players can just go ahead and purchase the DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes everything: all the playable characters, weapons, outfits, the "cinematic story" mode from the original edition, and, as they say, much much more. Obviously, that one's not free. I probably didn't need to tell you that.

The Digital Deluxe Edition sells for $44.99.

What do you think? Is the fact that this game is now free-to-play make you more interested to try it out? Hit us up in the comments and let us know!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Out of all the Kevin Sullivans in the world, he's the one least likely to be the one you're thinking of. He has been writing online professionally since 1999, which makes him probably older than you. He's written for sites such as Uproxx and Austin.com. He's also performed stand-up comedy, attended Butt-Numb-A-Thon and E3, and owns some pretty cool t-shirts. He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
PS4 News: The Street Fighter V – Arcade edition Free Trial on PS4 continues as Capcom Cup 2018 Begins
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Steam's Winter Sale tackles the Final Fantasy Franchise and more
RELATED STORY
5 Best Cricket Games for PC, Mobile, PS4 and Xbox One
RELATED STORY
6 Best Football Games Available on PC, Mobile and PS4
RELATED STORY
Axiom Verge is Now Available For Free on Epic Games Store
RELATED STORY
PS4 news: Kingdom Hearts 3 limited edition PS4 unveiled
RELATED STORY
5 Best PS4 Racing Games That Will Boost Your Adrenaline
RELATED STORY
5 Best RPG Games on Steam for March and Upcoming Months
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE (PC) BETA soon to be available on Steam: The global release is nearer than you can think!
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs PS4 Pro: What's The Difference And Which One Should You Buy?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us