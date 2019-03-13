DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: Free edition out now for PS4 and Steam

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT

The free-to-play console game strategy is still going strong as Square Enix announced a free version of their Final Fantasy-based fighting game today.

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: Free Edition (yep, someone hit Caps Lock when coming up with that name) hit both PS4 and Steam today, giving players access to the 3-on-3 fighting action the series is known for without paying a dime. Well, PS4 players have to pay for a PlayStation Plus subscription if they want to play the online mode (see below), so there's that. But, we're not here to nitpick.

"So, Kevin," you are no doubt asking, "how does this free edition work? What will I eventually have to pay for?" Well, I'll be happy to tell you, thanks for asking.

Players on the free edition will be able to play offline or online, and will be able to play against others who are using both the free and full, paid-for editions. The free edition will rotate four different Final Fantasy character fighters to play as, so if you want to use a character not in the rotation, you'll have to pony up some of that hard earned cash. Other weapons, as well as outfits and other cosmetic changes can be purchased as well.

Or, if you're impatient and just want everything, players can just go ahead and purchase the DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes everything: all the playable characters, weapons, outfits, the "cinematic story" mode from the original edition, and, as they say, much much more. Obviously, that one's not free. I probably didn't need to tell you that.

The Digital Deluxe Edition sells for $44.99.

What do you think? Is the fact that this game is now free-to-play make you more interested to try it out? Hit us up in the comments and let us know!

