Divinity 2: Looking back at the most appreciated RPG

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity 2 was the eagerly anticipated sequel to the award-winning RPG Divinity. In the game, you can party up with 3 other players, master deep tactical combat and move ahead to become the Divinity in a world forsaken by the Gods. But remember, only one of you will become the God.

After the launch, the game was very well received by critics:

“One of the most captivating role-playing game ever made” 10/10 – GameSpot

“Larian’s epic sequel is one of the best RPGs of the decade” 9.6/10 – IGN

“One of the greatest PC RPGs of all time” 9.75/10 – Game Informer

The game was rated 10 on 10 by most of the companies and websites. For a game that has been out there for a long time, it is quite hard to maintain a positive review, but shockingly, since 14th September 2017 to now, the game still has the rating of a positive review. The player based review on Steam shows that the game has “Very Positive” reviews in both All Time Reviews and Recent Reviews.

Divinity 2 is an epic Pen and Paper RPG game. Not only do you get to choose your character, you also get to role-play in detail, and you can choose your response in the game to act accordingly. You have the total control to write your own story.

How it all started

“The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. The battle for Divinity has begun. Choose wisely and trust sparingly; darkness lurks within every heart.”

Who will you be?

You will be in an RPG where who you want to play as will decide a lot of things. However, your responses to other players and characters will manipulate your path as well. For the starter, you can start your game as a Flesh-eating elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, probably risen from the grave.

Gameplay

After you have chosen you character, gather your party and develop a relationship with your companions. Master tactical combat skills and blast your enemies into oblivion. Use height as your advantage. Use the environment as your weapon and manipulate the elements to seal your victory.

Ascend as the God that Rivellon Needs

Explore the vast, layered and interactive world of Rivellon alone or with a party of 4 players in a Drop-in/Drop-out co-operative play. Go anywhere you want to, climb any building, interact with the world, unleash your imagination and explore endless possibilities. Beyond Rivellon, there is much more to explore in the PVP and Game Master Mode.

1. Choose your Race and Origin: The game allows you to choose from 6 different races and origin. Each of them has their own origin story, history, and their own quests. You can also create your own human, Lizard, Dwarf, Elf or Undead. All choices have different consequences.

2. Unlimited Freedom to explore and experiment: Go anywhere, talk to anyone and explore any place. Kill any NPC without sacrificing your progress. Speak to every animal, and even ghosts might have a few secrets to tell you.

3. The Next-Gen turn based Combat: Blast your enemies using elemental-combination. Learn 200 skills in 12 skill schools. But beware – the game’s AI 2.0 is one of the most skilled and ruthless AI opponents you will meet in any RPG.

4. Up to 4 players Online and Split-screen multiplayer: Play with your online friends or split-screen and play with local friends with full controller support.

5. Game Master Mode: This is one of the biggest attraction in this RPG. You get to create your own map with challenges in it. Create your own campaign or download other fan-made campaigns from the Steam workshop.

6. 4K support: Ultimate 4K experience pushing RPGs into a new era altogether!

Divinity 2 is available on Steam with a Normal Edition, Eternal Edition, and Divine Edition.