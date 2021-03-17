DJ Alok vs Skyler in Free Fire: Which character is better for Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire recently launched a new character named Skyler. The character is now available in the game's Superstar Top Up event.

Like most characters in Free Fire, Skyler can be used in various game modes and challenges.

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire. In this challenge, players have to drop on the roof of the Factory (which is a location on the Bermuda map) and fight against one another using melee weapons or fists.

This article will compare one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, DJ Alok, with Skyler to determine which one is a better choice for the Factory Challenge in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Skyler in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura which increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Drop the Beat can be boosted to level 6 using character level-up cards.

Skyler

Advertisement

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar who has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability unleashes a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed results in an increase in HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. This ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Skyler can be maximized to level 6.

Verdict

While both DJ Alok and Skyler are great characters in Free Fire as a whole, the former is a better pick for the Factory Challenge.

Advertisement

DJ Alok offers a constant healing source as well as increased movement speed, which are both helpful during fistfights.

In addition, no gloo wall grenades are allowed in the Factory Challenge, which means Skyler's ability cannot be used at all.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Also read: 5 best female Garena Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in March 2021