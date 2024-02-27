This article will reveal the answers for Dota 2 Dotadle's 74th edition. Dotadle is a quiz site where players must guess the right heroes with clues such as quotes, ability icons, and a cropped loading screen. There are four types of modes: Classic, Quote, Ability, and Loading Screen. With hundreds of Dota 2 heroes, each boasting a specific theme, maintaining streaks can be quite tough.

The classic clue for February 27, 2024, is as follows:

"Do not fear the light—fear me!"

Here are the descriptive clues to solve the 74th edition of the Classic mode:

Gender - Male

- Male Species - Fundamental, Human

- Fundamental, Human Position - Hard Support, Support

- Hard Support, Support Attribute - Intelligence

- Intelligence Range Type - Ranged

- Ranged Complexity - Medium

- Medium Release Year - 2004

Keeper of the Light, Hoodwink, and more heroes feature in Dota 2 Dotadle's 74th version answers (February 27, 2024)

Featured cover of Hoodwink (Valve)

Here are the answers for all puzzles released on February 27, 2024:

Classic : Keeper of the Light

: Keeper of the Light Quote : Hoodwink

: Hoodwink Ability : Lifestealer

: Lifestealer Loading Screen: Clinkz

Classic mode's answer may take a few tries since there are several support-based intelligence heroes. However, with the hint quote and the hero's debut in 2004, you can easily identify Keeper of the Light as the answer, given he is the only hero based around light.

"Who said you could stroll in my woods?" is the quote question of the day. Hoodwink's lore originates from the Wood Tomo'kan, hence the answer is pretty evident.

Lifestealer's Rage ability icon is one of the most common powers to identify. Meanwhile, Ability mode features the most straightforward question, given the icon's small changes like color and position remain very recognizable.

Only a short portion of Clinkz's shoulder armor can be seen after a few tries, thus making it the hardest puzzle of the day.

Previous Dotadle Answers

Given below are yesterday's answers for each category:

Classic : Lone Druid

: Lone Druid Quote : Undying

: Undying Ability : Chaos Knight

: Chaos Knight Loading Screen: Medusa

The 75th edition of Dotadle will be out at midnight on February 28, 2024 (UTC - 6, GMT- 6 AM). Visit back for the answers to the next edition and maintain your streak.