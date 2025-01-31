Do you need to beat the first game to play Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector?

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector brings an all-new rendition of the cult-classic 2022 indie hit. As a narrative-heavy table-top inspired RPG adventure, returning fans will no doubt be more than ready to jump in. But what about newcomers? Being concerned about continuity when it comes to sequels is a valid concern due to the fear of missing out on major plot points and character introductions.

As such, do gamers need to play the original Citizen Sleeper before diving into this expansive sequel? Thankfully, the answer is no, as Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is a self-contained plot. Read on to know more.

Note: The article features minor spoilers for the first game.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector tells an all-new story in the same universe

Mingle with an all-new cast of characters (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Set in a unique dystopian sci-fi universe, both entries feature a Sleeper: a robot running the emulating a copy of a human's consciousness, or an android if you will. While the first entry has the Sleeper trying to escape their corporation's grasp and break free of their reliance on the Stabilizer drug that keeps their body from breaking down, the sequel moves past these humble beginnings to bigger worlds.

This time, players are put into the body of an all-new Sleeper who has managed to find a way to break free of the Stabilizer's grasp, instead finding themselves amnesiac and on the run from a villain hunting them across the Starward Belt. Furthermore, while the first game took place on a space colony known as the Erlin’s Eye, this successor lets players navigate the space system in a ship alongside a crew.

So when it comes down to it, players do not need to have played the first game to enjoy Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. However, we highly recommend doing so for a few reasons. First, this is a narrative-driven game, so while most party members and locales are new faces, the lore still builds upon the foundations of the original. So having played the first Citizen Sleeper certainly adds to the enjoyment of experiencing the sequel.

Secondly, Citizen Sleeper 1 is a fairly short game as players can finish it and achieve most of the endings in six to seven hours. As such, any worries about not having enough time to beat the original are unfounded.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The original is also available on all of these platforms as well as PS4 and Xbox One systems.

