Do you need to own EA FC 24 to access the web app?

The web app for EA FC 24 is expected to be released today, September 20, and it will once again serve as an extension of the upcoming release. Combined with the companion app, this tool performs several important functions related to Ultimate Team and allows players to manage their respective squads better. Like the last few years, the web app for EA FC 24 has been released earlier than the main game.

In fact, players will get to experience almost 48 additional hours on the app before jumping into the game. What's even better is the added ability to utilize the app even if a player doesn't own the match on any of the available platforms.

It's not necessary to own EA FC 24 to access the web app

The web app might be an expansion of EA FC 24, but having the game will be optional for you to access the tool. If you have participated in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team at any point in time, you can access the web app.

Moreover, you can also switch the platform. For instance, if you played FIFA 23 on a console, you can opt to start your EA FC 24 progression for PC. However, the progression rewards will be different, so this is something you should keep in mind.

All you need is the same EA account, which is bound to your FIFA 23 copy. Once you sign in using it on the new web app, you can proceed with all the eligible activities. Do note that the app could have certain bugs upon its release, so some of the functions might need to be revised.

The companion app will work the same way, but it will likely be available a day after the web version. The mobile version brings portability that helps players manage their Ultimate Team squads on the go.

EA Sports has consistently added more functions to it. Thus, it remains to be seen if there will be any innovations made to it.

For the next two days, players will be able to perform a variety of actions on the web app. One of the most popular ones is to complete different SBCs, especially the foundation sets, which are beginner challenges that are not only mandatory to complete but also provide some amazing items. It could help players land some great cards if they're lucky enough.

The early packs will also enable players to sell the items and gain UT coins.