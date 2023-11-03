Fans of puzzle games have something to be excited about as The Talos Principle 2 is finally out on PC, PS5, and Xbox. The game is the sequel to The Talos Principle, which was initially released in 2014. It features similar logic-based puzzles and deep philosophy, although its narrative focuses on the plot many years after the original title's events.

The Talos Principle is among the best puzzle games out there, but new players may be too scared to try out its successor without playing through it first. To those hesitant to try out the latest title, fearing they might miss out on important details from the predecessor, we have an answer to the question: Do you need to play the original game before The Talos Principle 2?

You don't necessarily have to play the original game before The Talos Principle 2

If you are a new fan hesitant to lay your hands on the new puzzle masterpiece that is The Talos Principle 2, well, here's some good news for you. Fortunately, the sequel features a standalone storyline, allowing new players to jump in immediately if they don't want to play through the original game.

The Talos Principle was a massive hit in 2014 when it introduced a unique take on the puzzle game genre. It offered a unique blend of simple yet subtly complex mechanics interwoven with philosophy and science. The story revolves around the exploration of humanity's place on Earth and what happens when AI takes charge.

On the other hand, The Talos Principle 2 offers a fresh sequel that is still familiar to fans of the original game. This installment follows the plot of the 1,000 AI robots inhabiting a human-abandoned Earth and investigates strange apparitions.

Although its plot is set many years after the first game, this title features a unique and captivating story on its own. Many gameplay elements are also adapted from the series' first installment, but you can easily pick them up without playing the first game.

However, those who want to get the full experience of the two-part series can always opt to start with the first title. This way, you can have the complete narrative and background of the franchise's world. This is particularly recommended for those who want to dig into the title's intricate and captivating storyline.

The Talos Principle 2 was released on November 2 and is currently live on PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S series.