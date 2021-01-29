Do perks stack in Call of Duty: Warzone - Everything players need to know

Players can use up to three perks simultaneously in Call of Duty: Warzone to boost their in-game combat abilities.

There are 18 perks available in Call of Duty: Warzone for players to choose from. Players are provided with only three perk-slots to equip these boosts. Some of these perks can be lethal in certain scenarios.

Additionally, players can also combine multiple perks to create a boost that perfectly befits their playstyle. Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone are quite similar to its counterparts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Blue Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Double Time - This perk doubles the duration that a player can execute the Tactical Sprint. It additionally increases crouched movement speed by 30%.

- This perk doubles the duration that a player can execute the Tactical Sprint. It additionally increases crouched movement speed by 30%. E.O.D. - Allows players to take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Additionally, it resets the fuse when players pick up frag grenades.

- Allows players to take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Additionally, it resets the fuse when players pick up frag grenades. Scavenger - Resupplies ammo from dead enemies. Scavenger packs provide extra throwing knives in Verdansk.

- Resupplies ammo from dead enemies. Scavenger packs provide extra throwing knives in Verdansk. Cold-Blooded - This perk allows players to remain undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Although players are visible to Recon Drones, they cannot be marked with this perk equipped.

- This perk allows players to remain undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Although players are visible to Recon Drones, they cannot be marked with this perk equipped. Kill Chain - Increases a player's chance of finding killstreaks in supply boxes.

- Increases a player's chance of finding killstreaks in supply boxes. Quick Fix - This perk provides immediate health regeneration when a player earns a kill.

Red Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Restock - This perk automatically recharges all equipment over a period of 50 seconds.

- This perk automatically recharges all equipment over a period of 50 seconds. Hardline - This perks grants additional 25% discount off kiosk prices for killstreaks, field upgrades, and armor plates.

- This perks grants additional 25% discount off kiosk prices for killstreaks, field upgrades, and armor plates. Overkill - allows players to carry two primary weapons. However, it does not allow players to equip two of the same weapon.

- allows players to carry two primary weapons. However, it does not allow players to equip two of the same weapon. High Alert - Player's vision starts pulsing when enemies outside of the player's view can see them.

- Player's vision starts pulsing when enemies outside of the player's view can see them. Ghost - Renders players undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Players will still appear on killstreak radar when firing a weapon and can also be detected by Advanced UAV.

- Renders players undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Players will still appear on killstreak radar when firing a weapon and can also be detected by Advanced UAV. Pointman - All members on the team earns more money from completed missions.

Yellow Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Tune-Up - This perk reduces the charge time of all field upgrades by 40%. Additionally reduces revive duration by 25%

- This perk reduces the charge time of all field upgrades by 40%. Additionally reduces revive duration by 25% Amped - Allows players to swap their weapons faster and reduce the reload time for rocket launchers.

- Allows players to swap their weapons faster and reduce the reload time for rocket launchers. Shrapnel - This perk allows players to spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration by three seconds.

- This perk allows players to spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration by three seconds. Battle Hardened - Reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, EMP, and gas effects. It also renders the player immune to snapshot grenades.

- Reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, EMP, and gas effects. It also renders the player immune to snapshot grenades. Spotter - Allows the player to detect enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Players with this perk equipped can also mark them by aiming down sights.

- Allows the player to detect enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Players with this perk equipped can also mark them by aiming down sights. Tracker - This perk allows players to see a footprint trail that enemies have left behind.

These are all the perks available for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players can only equip one perk from each category when diving into a game on Verdansk.