Do perks stack in Call of Duty: Warzone - Everything players need to know

All perks in Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)
Tee Kay
ANALYST
Modified 29 Jan 2021, 00:06 IST
Feature
Players can use up to three perks simultaneously in Call of Duty: Warzone to boost their in-game combat abilities.

There are 18 perks available in Call of Duty: Warzone for players to choose from. Players are provided with only three perk-slots to equip these boosts. Some of these perks can be lethal in certain scenarios.

Additionally, players can also combine multiple perks to create a boost that perfectly befits their playstyle. Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone are quite similar to its counterparts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Blue Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

  • Double Time - This perk doubles the duration that a player can execute the Tactical Sprint. It additionally increases crouched movement speed by 30%.
  • E.O.D. - Allows players to take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Additionally, it resets the fuse when players pick up frag grenades.
  • Scavenger - Resupplies ammo from dead enemies. Scavenger packs provide extra throwing knives in Verdansk.
  • Cold-Blooded - This perk allows players to remain undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Although players are visible to Recon Drones, they cannot be marked with this perk equipped.
  • Kill Chain - Increases a player's chance of finding killstreaks in supply boxes.
  • Quick Fix - This perk provides immediate health regeneration when a player earns a kill.
Red Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

  • Restock - This perk automatically recharges all equipment over a period of 50 seconds.
  • Hardline - This perks grants additional 25% discount off kiosk prices for killstreaks, field upgrades, and armor plates.
  • Overkill - allows players to carry two primary weapons. However, it does not allow players to equip two of the same weapon.
  • High Alert - Player's vision starts pulsing when enemies outside of the player's view can see them.
  • Ghost - Renders players undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Players will still appear on killstreak radar when firing a weapon and can also be detected by Advanced UAV.
  • Pointman - All members on the team earns more money from completed missions.

Yellow Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

  • Tune-Up - This perk reduces the charge time of all field upgrades by 40%. Additionally reduces revive duration by 25%
  • Amped - Allows players to swap their weapons faster and reduce the reload time for rocket launchers.
  • Shrapnel - This perk allows players to spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration by three seconds.
  • Battle Hardened - Reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, EMP, and gas effects. It also renders the player immune to snapshot grenades.
  • Spotter - Allows the player to detect enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Players with this perk equipped can also mark them by aiming down sights.
  • Tracker - This perk allows players to see a footprint trail that enemies have left behind.

These are all the perks available for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players can only equip one perk from each category when diving into a game on Verdansk.

Published 29 Jan 2021, 00:06 IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare COD Warzone
