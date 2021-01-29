Do perks stack in Call of Duty: Warzone - Everything players need to know

Players can use up to three perks simultaneously in Call of Duty: Warzone to boost their in-game combat abilities.
There are 18 perks available in Call of Duty: Warzone for players to choose from. Players are provided with only three perk-slots to equip these boosts. Some of these perks can be lethal in certain scenarios.
Additionally, players can also combine multiple perks to create a boost that perfectly befits their playstyle. Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone are quite similar to its counterparts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone
Blue Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone
- Double Time - This perk doubles the duration that a player can execute the Tactical Sprint. It additionally increases crouched movement speed by 30%.
- E.O.D. - Allows players to take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Additionally, it resets the fuse when players pick up frag grenades.
- Scavenger - Resupplies ammo from dead enemies. Scavenger packs provide extra throwing knives in Verdansk.
- Cold-Blooded - This perk allows players to remain undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Although players are visible to Recon Drones, they cannot be marked with this perk equipped.
- Kill Chain - Increases a player's chance of finding killstreaks in supply boxes.
- Quick Fix - This perk provides immediate health regeneration when a player earns a kill.
Red Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone
- Restock - This perk automatically recharges all equipment over a period of 50 seconds.
- Hardline - This perks grants additional 25% discount off kiosk prices for killstreaks, field upgrades, and armor plates.
- Overkill - allows players to carry two primary weapons. However, it does not allow players to equip two of the same weapon.
- High Alert - Player's vision starts pulsing when enemies outside of the player's view can see them.
- Ghost - Renders players undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Players will still appear on killstreak radar when firing a weapon and can also be detected by Advanced UAV.
- Pointman - All members on the team earns more money from completed missions.
Yellow Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone
- Tune-Up - This perk reduces the charge time of all field upgrades by 40%. Additionally reduces revive duration by 25%
- Amped - Allows players to swap their weapons faster and reduce the reload time for rocket launchers.
- Shrapnel - This perk allows players to spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration by three seconds.
- Battle Hardened - Reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, EMP, and gas effects. It also renders the player immune to snapshot grenades.
- Spotter - Allows the player to detect enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Players with this perk equipped can also mark them by aiming down sights.
- Tracker - This perk allows players to see a footprint trail that enemies have left behind.
These are all the perks available for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players can only equip one perk from each category when diving into a game on Verdansk.