Does Among Us have the potential to be an esports title?

FaZe Clan recently organized an Among Us invitational tournament, with the participants list comprising of various streamers from around the globe. Despite a few glitches here and there, due to the constant stream switches, this event went pretty well.

Is Among Us esports a real possibility?

Well, this question is somewhat subjective. When thought about intuitively, Among Us cannot really be played as a clan-based esport. For those who haven't played this title yet, it is a simple survival game. Ten players are on a space ship, a majority of them are Crewmates, while there are also a small number of Impostors.

The former have multiple objectives to complete, ranging from cleaning up O2 filters to destroying asteroids. The Impostors however, have very basic objectives. All they have to do is sabotage the ship, and kill all the Crewmates, without being identified.

There's a decent amount of strategy involved in Among Us, which is completely different from CS: GO or Valorant. But the selection between Crewmates and Impostors is completely at random. It is practically impossible to control who gets the latter role, and honestly, this process must be random for the game to be as entertaining as it is.

To deal with this randomness, FaZe Clan devised a set of rules for the Among Us stream, which would earn players points. Since it's difficult to win a round being an Impostor, this team got five points for a round of victory, while the Crewmates got four.

Impostors were awarded a point for every kill they got as well. Crewmates were awarded two points for every Impostor they ousted, and penalised one point for voting against a fellow crew member.

Among Us is a game about total deception. It's everyone for themselves. However, things didn't work out well for the stream. Crewmates moved in mobs, which made it difficult for the Impostors to do anything early on. However, the stream was entertaining.

Among Us does happen to be a perfect fit for a solo eSports setup. It requires a good deal of planning, which even then, would vary depending upon the role a player receives. Unofficially, there are a lot of Among Us tournaments being organised globally. Links to those tournaments can be found here.

No official tournaments have been held yet, but the sheer number of unofficial tournaments being held right now highlights the potential this game has with respect to an eSports segment.

Here's a stream from one of the tournaments held by PWR :

In the long run, everyone was competing against each other, so chances are that they could deceive you into voting for another crew member to get you to lose a point. It would be really interesting to see how players come up with new strategies, especially if Among Us ever makes it into the esports circuit.

Among Us may not have the potential to be the next Dota or League of Legends, but it definitely does have the potential to be a smaller scale esports game.