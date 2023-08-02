Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have microtransactions and other in-game purchases?

Microtransactions and in-game hidden paywalls have become all too prevalent in modern video games, which is why many Baldur’s Gate 3 players wonder if the RPG will feature the same. Microtransactions are a way of allowing developers to monetize their IP post-launch with fresh content that players can purchase with every update and season.

Unfortunately, while these start off with the right intentions, the practices become all too predatory, and as seen in Blizzard Entertainment’s case with Diablo Immortal, these microtransactions, at times, turn into a pay-to-win model.

Thus, it’s not surprising why many players will be wondering if Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, too, will feature in-game purchases and cosmetic bundles.

Are there microtransactions in Baldur’s Gate 3?

A never-seen-before look at Baldur’s Gate 3 and the adventure that awaits you in Faerûn.



Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 3rd for PC and September 6th for PS5.



Fortunately, for those worried about in-game purchases in Baldur’s Gate 3, the RPG will not be having any form of microtransactions. Everything in the game will be available by simply purchasing the title.

However, the Deluxe and Collector’s edition owners will have a little more in-game loot and cosmetics to look forward to compared to the Standard edition.

Considering how microtransactions and hidden paywalls are being criticized by the video game community, Larian Studios released a statement regarding the same in Baldur’s Gate 3. It stated:

"No, there are no in-game purchases in our game. We believe in providing a complete and immersive gaming experience without the need for additional purchases. Enjoy the game to its fullest without any additional costs or microtransactions."

While a DLC in the near future is the only thing that players will need to shell out money for, there is no other hidden paywall they will need to get past in the title once it officially drops for PC and the PlayStation 5.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release date for all platforms

Baldur’s Gate 3 will release for PC on August 3, 2023, and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023.

While there is an Xbox Series X/S port in the works, the game will not be coming to Microsoft consoles before 2024. This is due to some technical limitations on the Series S console, as Larian Studios has been struggling a bit with supporting split-screen co-op on it.

As the Xbox license states that both the Series X and S must have the same gameplay features, the RPG might eventually make it to Microsoft's brand of consoles with a few compromises.