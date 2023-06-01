Does Baseball 9 have multiplayer? Platforms and more explored

As the game’s description suggests, Baseball 9 is a “well-rounded” sports title that is said to pique the interest of baseball fans. With impressive visuals, not to mention great gameplay, players will surely enjoy it. Since its launch in April 2016, game developer and publisher, Playus Soft, has been rolling out updates and game tweaks to their baseball simulator title.

In line with this, the game maker released a new update containing bug fixes. With the improvements mentioned, those new to the game are musing whether Baseball 9 has a multiplayer mode, including what game platforms they can play it with.

Check out what the game has in store for players

Baseball 9 multiplayer mode?

To answer the question, yes, Baseball 9 has a multiplayer mode as players across the globe can play against each other. The game even has online and offline modes for the aforementioned game feature.

Of the two multiplayer modes, the former is more fun to play as it showcases ranked matches. The latter works best for folks who prefer to stay offline or don’t have an internet connection.

Players can also make their own team in Baseball 9 and compete against others online. There’s even a multiplayer co-op mode where they can team up and challenge other fans of the sport.

Baseball 9’s multiplayer feature is replayable, where gamers can play it for long periods. Another game feature players can also try out is the replayable season mode.

The game's recent update

As mentioned, Playus Soft continues to provide the game with bug fixes, improvements, and new content. The recent update has introduced Eye black cosmetics and pitchers’ multi-position. It also came with new bats and glasses that can be bought via either coins or gems.

Some of the new bats include an electric guitar (240 gems), a spiked caveman club (24,000 coins), a Zet Cola bat (24,000 coins), a tiki totem-looking bat (24,000 coins), a golf club (31,000 coins), and scepter-looking bat (240 gems).

Additionally, the developers tweaked the control balance by the pitch type of the game. Aside from in-game items, numerous unlockables exist in the game, like gear, teams, and even new stadiums.

The game is available on both Android and iOS devices. It is also playable on a PC, provided an emulator is installed. Remember that the PC should have a Windows 7 or above, alongside an Intel or AMD processor, 4GB of memory, and 5GB of free disk space.

Poll : 0 votes