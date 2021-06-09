Does Chivalry 2 support crossplay?: Everything you need to know

Indie title Chivalry: Medieval Warfare made waves when it released in 2012, bringing gritty warfare and brutal hand-to-hand combat to players all around the world.

After nearly a decade, the game has found itself a worthy successor in the form of Chivalry 2, that ups the ante in almost every avenue. Complete with an updated engine and 64 player lobbies, Chivalry 2 released on June 8th, 2021, and features a host of next gen features, but when it comes to crossplay, the situation isn't as straightforward.

Does Chivalry 2 support cross-platform lobbies?

On the topic of crossplay, the developers of Chivalry 2 had the following to share:

Cross-platform parties were not a planned feature for June 8 Launch. Our team has worked to pivot to review the possibility of providing the feature of cross-platform parties as quickly as possible. It will not be available at launch on June 8, but the team hopes to bring it online in an update once a development timeline is established.

While the statement from the developers about crossplay may seem non-committal in terms of a release date, players can take heart in the fact that the open beta hosted in May for Chivalry 2 supported crossplay and worked flawlessly for most players, so the release of crossplay for Chivalry 2 could be quite close.

The PC requirements for Chivalry 2 are:

Minimum:-

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel i3-4370

Intel i3-4370 RAM: 8GB Memory

8GB Memory Storage: 20GB

20GB GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 2 GB

Recommended:-

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500x

Intel i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500x RAM: 16GB Memory

16GB Memory Storage: 20GB

20GB GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega-56

Chivalry 2 will be launching on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. On PC, Chivalry 2 will be a timed exclusive that will only be available on the Epic Games Store for its first year of release.

