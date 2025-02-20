Does Civilization 7 have crossplay and cross-progression?

Civilization 7 has finally been released for major platforms, including Windows, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. With so many ports of the game, the question of crossplay and cross-progression often comes up. These aspects of an online multiplayer game are important for people who own multiple systems. The short answer to the question is, yes, Civilization 7 does support crossplay and cross-progression.

Ad

On that note, this article will dive into the details of how you can enable crossplay and cross-progression in Civilization 7.

How does crossplay work in Civilization 7

Cross-play is possible in the game (Image via 2K)

The seventh entry in the Civilization franchise supports crossplay. However, it functions differently depending on the system you own. To take advantage of this feature, you must first create a 2K account and link it to the game. This will enable you to play the title with other players, regardless of their platform.

Ad

Trending

Here are the players allowed for each game mode on different systems:

1) PlayStation, PC, and Xbox

Modern Age : 8 players

: 8 players Antiquity & Exploration Ages: 5 players

2) Nintendo Switch

Modern Age : 6 players

: 6 players Antiquity & Exploration Ages: 4 players

You should note that since Nintendo's console is underpowered, it has various map size and player restrictions. These limitations are also applied to gamers on other platforms who are playing with Switch owners.

How does cross-progression work in Civilization 7

Cross-progression is also allowed in the game (Image via 2K)

Cross-progression is also available in Civilization 7 across all platforms. Here are the steps to carry over your progress to another system:

Ad

Ensure your 2K account is linked to your primary system on which you play the game. Move over to another platform and open the executable for the title. Log in to your 2K account here, and you can continue your gameplay from where you left off on the previous system.

Keep in mind that your saved data is tied to your 2K account, and cross-progression is only possible if you link it with the platform you are using to play the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.