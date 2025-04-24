Does Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have New Game+?

New Game+ is one of the most popular RPG features, but does Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have it? It would certainly make sense, as one of the trophies does require you to get to level 99 with a party member, and though it's certainly possible in a first playthrough, I got to around level 55-60, with some grinding involved. With plenty of optional, powerful foes waiting in the wings, it would certainly be a boon to give them a try later.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an incredible game, and while there’s plenty to be excited about, New Game+ is certainly one of those things! That’s right, once you defeat the final boss, there’s a New Game+ option, but it’s one you could easily miss.

Yes, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has New Game+, but it’s easy to miss

After you beat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and view one or both endings, you can access New Game+, but not from where you might expect. Normally, you would go into NG+ on the main menu, or by selecting your previously completed file, and the option would pop up. However, if you want to play Clair Obscur in New Game+, you have to actually boot up and play your completed file for just a moment.

You can head to any flag in the game to start NG+, once you've beaten the game (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Load into your save file, and head to any of the Expedition Flags, and you’ll see a new option in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: New Game+. It’s right there at the bottom, right above “Go back to the continent” if you're in a map. Select this, and the game will warn you that you’re about to start New Game+, and the enemies will be much harder than before.

However, there are exclusive rewards and loot to pick up in this mode. You keep all of your character progression, and inventory, but everything else goes away. That means no side quest progression, quest items, and even your relationship status will all be reset. If you’re looking for something a little bit more, this is where you want to go.

We have not confirmed if Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s New Game+ features any new endings yet, though. Once we know about that, we’ll update accordingly. This is my next step for the game, to see what’s new and exciting in a game that’s already clearly a masterpiece.

The good thing about this way of unlocking NG+, is if you beat the game, and you feel like you could squeeze out a few more levels, or there were things you didn’t unlock, but wish to before accessing a new file, you can do so!

However, don’t try to start NG+ by going to “New Game”, and selecting your old file. That will wind up erasing that file, and saving over it. Make sure not to do that, unless you simply don’t want the file anymore.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an epic masterpiece, blending turn-based gameplay with Soulslike mechanics. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.

