Does Cyberpunk 2077 have the potential to beat GTA 5 in terms of sales?

Cyberpunk 2077 has been the talk of the town ever since it was first announced in what is still considered one of the best cinematic trailers for a game in history.

The game has captured the attention and imagination of many in the gaming community primarily because it was being developed by one of the most beloved studios in modern gaming, CD Projekt Red.

CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the phenomenal Witcher franchise, has knocked it well out of the park with their previous projects. The expectations from Cyberpunk 2077 has subsequently reached the same heights, and perhaps even higher.

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a marketing push unlike any other game in the studio's history and understandably so. The action/RPG is one of the most high-profile games of all time and, thus, players have drawn comparisons with the GTA franchise.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 beat GTA 5 in terms of sales?

One of the more interesting conversations surrounding the game on message boards and subreddits is whether the game will be able to surpass GTA 5 in terms of sales.

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a massive marketing campaign and has constantly been in the headlines, despite several delays in the release date. Given the kind of fan support CDPR has been able to cultivate, there is no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is about to have a massive opening weekend.

However, whether the game will be able to maintain sales over time like the GTA franchise has been able to do is still to be discovered.

The GTA franchise also deals in a priceless commodity that not many games have been able to achieve: social relevance.

Cyberpunk is a relatively new brand-name by that standard. So, expecting the game to do just as well financially is a tough ask. While the game is sure to rack up massive numbers if CDPR delivers a similarly well-made experience like the Witcher, the GTA franchise is a tough act to follow.

Even people who aren't particularly interested in games are still aware of the GTA franchise and its infamy. Thus, it might even entice audiences to try out the game for the first time.

Even with Keanu Reeves plastered all over the game's promotional material, Cyberpunk will have a tough time stacking up against GTA 5.