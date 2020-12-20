Does Cyberpunk 2077 support mods: Everything known so far

Cyberpunk 2077 is off to a rocky start, but there's already a modding community that's been formed by the community. Mods make a game more interesting to play. Mods allow players to incorporate elements unrelated to a game, into that very game itself.

Although the game released around 10 days back, mods for Cyberpunk 2077 are already showing up.

Does Cyberpunk 2077 support mods?

Mods in any video game are a blessing to both the community and developer. Essentially, these "modifications" allow the players to further customize their gaming experience with add-ons the developers didn't include at launch or in later updates.

Earlier, before the game released, there was word that the game wouldn't support mods at launch, but a post-launch mod support was on the cards. Though, as of right now, despite the bugged launch that Cyberpunk 2077 saw, there are few mods which are already available on the internet.

A few days back, Wolven Kit, the open source modding project which provides mod support for The Witcher 3, said that they would be providing mod support for Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

There's a mod out which allows players to change the interaction key binding from "F" to "E".

Another mod allows players to modify the field of view of players in Cyberpunk 2077. This mod sets the lowest FOV to 30 and the highest to 150. It also modifies the FOV step to 1 from 5.

Advertisement

This image shows a 90 degree FOV in Cyberpunk 2077, and there are options available to change it to a highest of 150 and a lowest of 30 degrees (Image via Nexus Mods)

For those who find the cars and bikes handling really sluggish in Cyberpunk 2077, there's a mod available on Nexus Mods which fixes this issues with the game.

"Better Vehicle Handling" is a configuration preset aimed to improve car and bike handling in #Cyberpunk2077 https://t.co/whMfl2HH7a — Nexus Mods (@NexusSites) December 19, 2020

Those who are interested in modding out Cyberpunk 2077 can always check out the Nexus Mods website for the complete list of mods available for the game.