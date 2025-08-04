Does energy matter for Umamusume: Pretty Derby races? 

Energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby plays a quiet but very real part in how your trainee performs. It matters, but not in the way you would think. It’s not the visible energy bar on the home screen that reflects the energy used in races. That is tied directly to the Stamina stat.

Even though energy doesn’t show up as a clear number during races, it still affects whether your horse girl holds her pace, keeps her lead, or runs out of steam halfway through.

In Umamusume: Pretty Derby, energy works differently than it appears

A still from Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

There are two types of energies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. You’ve got the visible energy bar on the main screen, which is used for training.

Then there’s the race energy, which is tied directly to the Stamina stat and your character’s performance in actual races. Every training activity (except for the Wit stat) consumes energy, and without it, your horse girl can’t effectively build up her stats.

This energy stat isn’t displayed anywhere, but it decides how long your horse girl can maintain her speed during the race. Energy impacts with your racer’s position strategy, whether they lead, chase, or go mid-pack. Without enough Stamina - especially in longer races - she will slow down even if everything else is built right.

Stamina directly influences your horse girl's race energy

Out of all the visible stats, Stamina is the one most closely linked to how much energy your horse girl has for a race. The higher her Stamina stat, the more energy she starts a race with, and the better energy regeneration throughout it.

However, that doesn’t mean stacking Stamina is the answer. If you’re running URA Finale Mode, for instance, loading too much into Stamina can backfire; those extra points could’ve gone into Speed or Power. It’s about finding the right balance for your horse girl's race style and distance.

How to recover energy between sessions

Resting is your main way to top up energy. Certain support card events and story moments give you choices that refill a portion of it. Around the in-game New Year, for example, you’ll often get three dialogue choices, and one of them restores some Stamina.

There’s also the Trainee Event, where you can choose to let your horse girl push forward or convince her to take a breather. Picking the yellow rest option here gives a small +5 boost.

You can also train Stamina to boost your Uma's total race energy and help it regenerate during long runs. Also, equip recovery skills like Swinging Maestro and Gourmand (they’re among the best, but keep in mind they only activate under certain conditions).

Another trick? Training Wit. Even though it doesn’t consume energy, it often gives a small amount back, which helps keep your loop going longer.

