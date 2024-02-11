Does Enshrouded have console commands?

Enshrouded has had a successful early access phase following its launch in January, and players have wondered if console commands are present. Survival games, in general, often have this feature, especially if there's a single-player mode. While Keen Games' latest survival game does cater to the multiplayer audience, it can be played all by yourself as well.

That said, the early access version has no option for the use of console commands. While this could be partly due to the early access state itself, it's likely that console commands won't be available after full release.

Does Enshrouded have cheats?

Console commands massively alter the vanilla experience of any video game by allowing players to modify certain aspects. Usually, they can make a player nearly invincible, and it is easy for them to beat the core game.

Essentially, many console commands often serve as nothing but cheats.

Enshrouded is available on early access (Image via Keen Games)

As of writing, Enshrouded's early access doesn't have any form of cheats as well. However, there are third-party options available on sources like Nexusmods in the form of a cheat engine that could potentially allow players to modify their gameplay experience.

Typically, such cheat engines and trainers are often released even for early access releases.

Is it safe to use cheats in Enshrouded?

There are always risks of using cheats in any video game, especially for those available on Steam. Moreover, the new survival title has a co-op aspect as well, as up to 16 players can play together on servers. Hence, there's always a risk of getting banned due to the online aspect.

That said, players can enjoy the game solo as well. The single-player mode is pretty adventurous and offers plenty of freedom to the players.

Could Enshrouded get console commands in future?

Keen Games has made no attempts to hide the fact that their recent launch is still in early access. It's the main reason behind the game's absence on consoles, as the crafting-survival is confirmed to release on both Xbox and PlayStation. The full release is still expected to be at least a few months away if the Steam page's description is anything to go by.

There is a definite possibility for the game to get console commands once the full release is available. However, the developers have stated nothing of that sort yet, so readers are advised not to draw any premature conclusions at this point over the possible existence of console commands in the future.