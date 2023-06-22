Does Final Fantasy 16 have multiplayer co-op?

Final Fantasy 16 does a fantastic job of reeling players in with its plot and making them admire everything that the game has to offer. This new installment of the Final Fantasy series will linger in the minds of gamers long after they have completed it, some will even want to come back later for more. The franchise has previously dabbled in the multiplayer realm, so many are wondering if Final Fantasy 16 will have any co-op options to play with friends.

However, Final Fantasy 16 appears to be solely focused on characters and storytelling. Even though Final Fantasy 14 Online was incredibly successful, multiplayer does not seem to be the focus of the series in 2023.

Can you play Final Fantasy 16 in multiplayer co-op?

The official Square Enix Support Centre tab clearly states that Final Fantasy 16 is not going to include any multiplayer experiences. Even though some multiplayer modes would complement the experience, Square Enix does not appear to have any plans to implement them for the time being.

There is indeed hope for a change, as we saw with Final Fantasy 15, which was initially launched as a single-player game. An update that was eventually released for the game, called Comrade, allowed players to enjoy a multiplayer experience.

The latest title may receive similar treatment with a major update that adds multiplayer support to it.

Final Fantasy 16 party system explained

The party system in this iteration of Final Fantasy also has some quirks. For example, players will not be able to pick the characters that join them in their party. Instead, it is the story that dictates the non-playable characters (NPCs) that join you on certain missions. However, this won't be a disappointment since all of the characters have unique skills that can help your party gain the upper hand in combat.

The only NPC that you have command over is a dog named Torgal. This dog can be programmed to perform certain attacks and can also heal Clive when necessary. Apart from this, no other character in the game can be controlled by the player. Furthermore, it is not possible to tweak the stats on these NPCs except for Torgal, who gains buffs as the story progresses.

