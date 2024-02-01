Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have Ultrawide support?

Whether Granblue Fantasy Relink has Ultrawide support has been a common query for many. February 1, 2024, marks the release of the new title from Cy Games and PlatinumGames, the latest installment of the popular IP. While plenty of quality-of-life features and modern advancements are present, the developers seem to have missed a key feature.

While there was initial suspense over whether Granblue Fantasy Relink has Ultrawide support, the doubts were cleared once reviewers got their copies. It became clear that while the game supports up to 4K resolution, the maximum aspect ratio seems to be fixed at 16:9.

This could be a major disappointment for many as several aspects of the title are visually stunning, and having ultrawide as a possible option would have been great.

What if Granblue Fantasy Relink has Ultrawide support in the future?

There are plenty of picturesque scenes in the new game (Image via Cy games)

As of writing, the latest release will not have the extra benefits offered by ultrawide support. That said, things could always change in the future. There are incidents in the gaming industry where ultrawide support has been added as post-launch updates.

PlatinumGames could do something similar, as ultrawide support has become a staple of the modern gaming industry. Why it hasn't been included in the new Granblue Fantasy title at the very beginning is unclear, and it could have something to do with optimization.

Nevertheless, fans will hope that the developers turn their attention toward enabling native support for the game on ultrawide monitors.

Will Granblue Fantasy Relink have Ultrawide support?

While the game officially doesn't have Ultrawide support, it's highly likely that there will be mods from the community. These are mostly free and go a long way in removing the limitations usually present in a video game's vanilla version.

However, such a mod could take some time to be developed. Granblue Fantasy Relink was only released earlier today (February 1, 2024), and the mods will take some time to roll out. For now, players' hands will be restricted as far as enjoying ultrawide is concerned.

All Granblue Fantasy Relink platforms

While the game might lack certain important features, Cy Games and PlatinumGames have ensured that old-generation console users won't be left out. Their new title is available on Windows, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.