Does Helldivers 2 support mods?

Helldivers 2 is the latest addition to the world of co-op-based third-person shooters, and the early impressions on both PC and PlayStation have been mixed. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, the title has received a simultaneous launch on both platforms. The scope of modding video games goes up a few notches whenever they are released on PC.

Unfortunately, in the case of Helldivers 2, there are no such benefits as of writing for the gamers. This has become quite clear since the global launch on February 8. In fact, there might not be any kind of modding support coming in the future as well.

That said, let us a take look at some more details related to this.

Does Helldivers 2 have mods?

As of writing, there's no information about any mods available for the latest PlayStation product. There's no question of mods on consoles, but PC gaming is always actively linked with modding activities.

The new game doesn't allow the use of mods (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While certain aspects of Helldivers 2 could do well with mods, none of them exist as of writing. In fact, the official Steam page of the title also has no mention of mod support.

Does Helldivers 2 have mod support?

Usually, mods take a bit of time to be developed, depending on the scale of their modifications. However, it's unlikely that the new co-op shooter will ever get any bugs. This is due to the presence of nProtect Gameguard.

Traditionally, this anti-cheat software is known to prevent any software that is known to cause changes to source files. This will prove to be the biggest stumbling block in the way for mod creators if they want to customize the vanilla experience.

This could disappoint many players who are playing on PC. Having the ability to mod different elements of a video game not only increases overall engagement but also helps to keep things fresh and entertaining.

The new game offers a wholesome co-op experience (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Does Helldivers have any mods?

The first Helldivers game was released way back in 2015, but there's only one mod that can be found on Nexusmods related to this title. This could be either due to the general lack of interest in the PC gaming community or due to difficulty in creating the mods.

However, the first game has expanded massively since its release with a lot of post-launch content. The Dive Harder Edition will offer a player additional content and cosmetic items.