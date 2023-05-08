Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support on PC?

One of the main reasons to play Honkai Star Rail on PC is the controller support, even though the popular gacha game is also available on iOS and Android devices. MiHoYo has followed the same pattern with one of its other super successes, Genshin Impact. The game has been launched on different platforms simultaneously to allow players to choose their preferred medium.

The experience is mostly the same regardless of the platform used by players. The story, gacha elements, rewards, and more, are consistent. However, the PC client is way ahead of the mobile variant as far as Quality of Life features are concerned at the moment. For instance, the controller support makes a huge difference and gives plenty of extra benefits to PC players that mobile users cannot currently access.

Honkai Star Rail players have to activate controller support on the PC

While having controller support on Honkai Star Rail is excellent, it’s not activated immediately on PCs. Players will need a mouse and a keyboard before using their controllers. It’s unclear why MiHoYo has opted for such a process, which might change in the future. Players must complete the entire tutorial before the game’s world opens. This will allow someone to enable controllers to be used in the game.

Players can use various controller models, including support for both DualSense and Xbox gamepads, aside from several third-party options. However, few missions require a keyboard and mouse, even if players use controllers. Moreover, there have been reports of glitches when attempting to skip certain cutscenes while using controllers.

As of writing, mobiles and tablets don’t feature controller support. The players have been requesting this feature for a long time, and it may be introduced in future updates by MiHoYo. There have also been rumors of the game being released on PlayStation, potentially leading to improved controller support on all devices.

Is it beneficial to use controllers on a PC?

Unlike Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail doesn’t have to aim at enemies directly. Players take turns to choose their actions and perform accordingly. Hence, using a controller is quite simple in this game and is also preferable in certain situations.

Moreover, the existing support is likely to be improved in future patches. This will make it even better for players to choose a different control method from the default keyboard and mouse. It also remains to be seen if the introduction on PlayStations will positively impact how controllers generally work in Honkai Star Rail.

