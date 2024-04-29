Does Manor Lords have console commands?

Console commands in Manor Lords are one of the most requested features many fans might have had for Hooded Horse's latest city-builder title. The recent release of Manor Lords caught many strategy game and city-builder fans by surprise with its quality, even in the early access version of the title.

Not only is Hooded Horse's latest title incredibly polished, but it's also rich with quality content for players to delve into. And given the game gets so many things right, fans might be wondering about the console commands, which have been a staple of the city builder genre, especially on PC.

Here's everything you need to know about console commands in Hooded Horse's latest city-builder, whether the game allows cheats or not, and more.

Are there console commands in Manor Lords?

Unfortunately, as of the game's current early access version, Manor Lords does not have console commands. This admittedly can be quite heartbreaking for many fans who eagerly awaiting to use the console commands feature to tweak some of the UI and HUD elements of the game, alter their save, or maybe even spawn duplicate resources.

There are no console commands in Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse's latest city builder game. (Image via Hooded Horse)

Developer Slavic Magic and publisher Hooded Horse have not given any official statement on when players can expect to see the console commands feature in the game, if at all. While console commands aren't something most players make use of, even in games where they are readily available, it's still considered a staple of the genre.

As such, Hooded Horse's latest city-builder game missing out on the feature does feel jarring. However, as of now, players should not keep their hopes up to see a console commands feature in the game, at least not in the early access phase of the title.

There's a possibility that Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse might add console commands to Manor Lords at the tail end of its early access phase, but that's highly unlikely. If nothing, you can use mods, especially WeMod, which many players are recommending if you want access to trainers and save-altering mods for the game.

Manor Lords does support mods on both Steam and Xbox Game Pass. (Image via Hooded Horse)

At the time of writing this article, there are a total of 19 mods available for the game, with more to be added in the future. These range from the usual suite of resource duplication systems to HUD overhaul, to even get maximum public order. However, if you're looking for an in-game way to access these cheats, you're unfortunately out of luck.