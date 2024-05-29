Does Multiversus have crossplay and cross-progression?

Now that MultiVersus is finally out for most platforms, fans can experience cathartic fighting action using iconic Warner Bros. characters with their friends. With the game available across multiple platforms, this begs the question: Does the Super Smash Bros-inspired free-to-play fighter have crossplay and cross-progression features?

With modern games veering towards multiple choices for engaging in multiplayer action, this is something fans would expect. Here is everything players need to know.

Is there crossplay and cross-progression in MultiVersus?

Crossplay and cross-progression allow for a wider audience (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

As per the official game FAQs, MultiVersus features crossplay and cross-progression elements. With crossplay, players can enjoy online multiplayer skirmishes in the game with their friends regardless of the platform they are on. In other words, console players on PlayStation can not just play with Xbox users, and vice versa, but PC users can match up against console players.

Trending

This appeal factor makes the game enticing for a much larger demographic, on top of its low barrier of entry thanks to its free-to-play nature. Coming to cross-progression, players can retain their progress across platforms. If players first started playing on PC and then switched over to consoles, they only need to sign in via their Warner Bros. Game account to have their account progress carry over.

This ensures players can dive into the game whenever they want and wherever they are as long as they have access to one of the several platforms it is on. That said, MultiVersus is out right now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. As previously, players will need to create a Warner Bros. Games account to sign into the game to play as well as access other features.

What is MultiVersus about?

Expand Tweet

Developed by Player First Games, this platform fighter pits beloved WB characters against one another. From DC Comics' Batman and Wonder Woman, and Scooby-Doo's Velma and Shaggy, to Finn and Jake from Adventure Time and Looney Tunes' Bugs Bunny and Taz the Tasmanian, the roster packs a nostalgia punch.

Each hero boasts unique move-sets that differentiate one from the other, all encapsulated by a simple to-grasp but hard-to-master control scheme. While many comparisons have been drawn to Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. and Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl, its free-to-play aspect ensures all gamers can check it out.

Beginners can check out the 5 best starting characters in MultiVersus if they feel overwhelmed by the game's sizable roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback