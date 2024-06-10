Does MultiVersus have voice chat?

MultiVersus is a platform fighter that players can enjoy solo or with their friends by teaming up in online battles against others in exciting 2v2 skirmishes. As with any title featuring PvP content, however, players don't just need skills but also good communication, which is key to executing team strategies and securing wins. The easiest way to communicate would be through an in-game voice chat in MultiVersus. Unfortunately, there are no voice chat options available in the game.

Here's everything to know about it and alternative options for voice chat in MultiVersus.

Is voice chat a feature in MultiVersus?

There is no option for in-game voice chatting in the game. This is especially a downer for players who do not have friends and instead play with randoms. With no voice chat, it becomes nigh impossible to collaborate and plan with others.

Now, this does lower the level of toxicity in the game, especially compared to other titles such as Overwatch 2 or Fortnite. However, this does not negate the cons—if anything, toxicity is an issue that both the community and developers have to work together to manage. As for when voice chat will arrive in the game, there is no official word on that just yet.

As a result, those who wish to play with friends are also out of luck and will have to opt for alternative methods for voice chat. The best option on the market is Discord. The popular voice chat application is by far the gaming community's preferred means of communicating over the internet, and players can even form groups and channels for their teams.

What about text chat features?

Sadly, this is a no-go as well. Text chat typically allows players to communicate with both the team and opponents in-game, however, this feature is also missing here. It could have been a decent alternative to the voice chat, but players will yet again have to resort to other third-party means. Here's hoping Player First Games introduces these much-requested features in the future.

MultiVersus is out right now for all major systems including PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

