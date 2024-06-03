Does Soulmask have fast travel?

Soulmask is one of the newest open-world survival games. While the survival genre is pretty saturated at the moment, there aren’t many games that try to do or introduce something new to the formula. Soulmask is an exception, as this new indie title is striving to bring innovations and settings that have been never tried before in the genre.

However, that doesn’t mean, Soulmask doesn’t feature some cliches from the genre, like most open-world survival games, it also features crafting, animals, and a vast map. If you are wondering if you can navigate around this map with fast travel, then fortunately, yes, you can use fast travel in Soulmask. But unlocking it needs a little work.

How to unlock fast travel in Soulmask?

Portals are fast travel points in Soulmask (Image via Qooland Games)

The most unique aspect of Soulmask is its setting. The game’s main story takes place in Mesoamerica which is mostly an uncharted territory in the genre. All the builds, decorations, armor, weapons, and more are designed keeping the theme of the setting in mind, featuring various Mesoamerican characteristics, both inspired by its history and mythology.

Unlike other games where fast travel becomes available as a mechanic after some time in the game, Soulmask doesn’t directly incorporate the mechanic. To unlock fast travel in the game, first, you will have to fight and defeat the Vajra Ape to unlock the ability to use and build portals in Soulmask.

Although portals don’t fit in the Mesoamerican setting, they are justified by the lore of the game, as it focuses on a mysterious advanced civilization that is lost in history. The information for portals can be found on the mask repair screen. Open the menu and on the top row, you will find it with the “ability” to resurrect recorded tribesmen.

Travel across the vast map to uncover its secrets (Image via Qooland Games)

After you unlock the ability to use portals, you can build them on the map and use are fast travel points. You can also find some dormant portals in the wild. These portals can be found in the Northern Rainforest, The Wild, the Lakeside Forest, the Southern Wasteland, the Barren Meadow, and the Dark Forest. These portals need a green crystal to operate.

Although the portals offer a much faster and easier way to access the entire map of Soulmask, many players are reluctant to use them. According to them, using the portals ruins the immersion and they want to play the as authentic as possible. So they prefer to travel long distances using their trusty stead instead.

