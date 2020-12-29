"Does the US own Czech Republic?": Twitch streamers's Geography skills leaves chat dumbstruck

In a clip that has gone viral online, a Twitch streamer's absurd Geography skills have caused her chat to go into meltdown.

The Twitch streamer in question is Swushwoi, who during her latest stream appeared to be genuinely confused on realizing that the Czech Republic is actually a country and not an island as she presumed it to be.

If that gaffe wasn't enough, she then went on to drop another bombshell by asking her chat if the USA owns the Czech Republic, only to correct herself for a brief while and then shockingly exclaim that they own Cuba instead.

Twitch streamer displays shocking Geography skills on live stream

In the clip above, Swushwoi can be seen interacting with her Twitch chat while examining a map on screen.

On spotting Czech Republic, she shockingly commented:

"Wait, the Czech Republic is here; I thought it was an island?"

This statement triggered a landslide of comments in her chat as viewers responded with omegalul emotes and poked fun at her education.

However, things seemed to get worse for the Twitch streamer as she then went on to make yet another bizarre comment:

"Does the US own the Czech Republic? No? Wait...that's Cuba!"

In light of her recent comments, social media had a field day reacting to it as they came up with hilarious responses online:

Image via Ghrey/YouTube

Image via Ghrey/YouTube

Image via Ghrey/YouTube

Image via Ghrey/YouTube

Image via Ghrey/YouTube

Swushwoi is a relatively small Twitch streamer with around 7.6K followers on the Amazon-owned platform. She also has a YouTube channel with around 3.42K subscribers.

According to her Twitch bio, she streams a variety of games such as Minecraft, DayZ, League of Legends, Valorant, and more.

Her recent Geography gaffe has proved to be a viral hit, having racked up more than 30K views so far, a number which is expected to rise substantially in the next few days.