Does WWE 2K24 crossplay or cross-progression?

Crossplay and cross-progression have been popular demands in the WWE games franchise, which seem to have grown for WWE 2K24. This has made many in the community wonder if 2K Games finally listened to the feedback and looked to implement it in their latest title.

Crossplay allows players from different platforms to enjoy the PvP and the game's Co-op aspect. Cross-progression, on the other hand, will allow you to enjoy the title on different platforms while carrying over your saves between them.

Hence, it’s not too surprising why many in the community have been wondering if these features are some of the quality-of-life upgrades that WWE 2K24 has released.

Is there Crossplay in WWE 2K24?

WWE 2K24 does not currently feature a crossplay or cross-platform play feature. However, 2K Games has stated that these features are something that they would be looking to implement in the upcoming games.

Game producer Bryan Williams has recently stated,

“I know that’s something that fans would be excited about. And it’s something we’re keen to do as well, but not for this year.”

Hence, while crossplay is not something that WWE 2K24 will be receiving, the upcoming games of the franchise are very likely going to be getting it.

Is there cross-progression in WWE 2K24?

Cross-progression is only available in WWE 2K24 within the console families. Hence, you will be able to move all of your saves and progression in the game only if you are playing on a previous generation of a console and planning to move to a new one.

The official WWE 2K24 website states,

“Yes, cross-progression and [a] shared VC Wallet apply to Xbox and PlayStation console families—PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S. However, DLC items won’t carry over from one generation to another.”

While this isn’t exactly good news for those who plan on playing the game on multiple platforms, it’s certainly fortunate if you want to upgrade your current console to the next generation.

So, if you are upgrading within the PlayStation family or the Xbox family, you will be able to gain access to the progression that you have had within the game thus far.