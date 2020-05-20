PUBG Mobile: Don't Be Fooled By The Calm Before The Storm | Mad Miramar

PUBG MOBILE’s latest update has brought us a wide array of new and exciting features but Mad Miramar is an addition that definitely tops the list!

For the first time ever, PUBG MOBILE has unleashed sandstorms on players, putting the survival instincts of the best of the best through the terminal test. This force of nature will bring colossal damage to players stuck in the open with its destructive powers.

Nevertheless, here are some tips that will help you take on the sandstorm and emerge victorious!

Always Be In Range Of Shelter

Your first step should be to immediately find shelter. Any sturdy structure will provide you with some amount of protection. Lay low during a sandstorm by staying inside at any cost because you certainly don’t want to be caught out in the open with no place to hide.

PUBG

Drive Carefully

Drive slowly while the sandstorm rages! Visibility is drastically reduced so you need to be much more careful! There is a potential threat of colliding into other vehicles, buildings or even trees as your visual range is down to nearly nill. Gradually make your way to a safe destination and remember, slow and steady wins the race!

PUBG

Self-Protection Is Key

If you are in a situation wherein you have no choice but to move about during a sandstorm ensure that you are fully equipped with protective gear. The high speeds of the wind and sand can be very dangerous if you are void of high-level equipment. Appropriate self-protection equipment will aid in filtering out the sand particles and dust from the air blowing at you

PUBG

Stay Hydrated

With or without a sandstorm, players must remember to stay hydrated. During a sandstorm, one comes in direct contact with dust particles which can be hazardous for your health, to avoid such a situation, be sure to stock up on supplies and fluids. Once the storm hits, ensure you take frequent breaks to hydrate yourself to certify that your health is up to mark.

PUBG

And Last But Not The Least, Plant As Many Trees As You Can

The final new location added to Mad Miramar is the Oasis. Located on the northern edge of the map, the Oasis is a small part of the map with water bodies that should offer a welcome change for those tired of the endless sand. To conquer the dangers of the desert you can make your way there and enhance the primarily barren desert by planting more trees. The trees will not only help you do your part to protect the planet but will also constitute as the perfect means to take cover!