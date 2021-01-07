"Don't buy sh*t of eBay": Corpse Husband warns fans about fake merchandise 

It was no surprise to see Corpse Husband's long-awaited merchandise line selling out within 10 minutes of launch. Given how popular he is, such a feat seems to be quite ordinary.

However, some affairs need to be taken care of. Owing to the demand for his merchandise, there are many fakes available on the internet.

Corpse Husband on fake merchandise

Corpse Husband, in a recent stream, said that he would be doing a restock of the items in his store. Since there's going to be a restock, he advised his followers not to buy stuff off of eBay even if it looked real.

"I will do a restock. It takes a lot of....they're hard to make. They're not like just printed blank hoodies. They're acid washed and stuff like that so it takes a lot longer to make," he said.

He even took to Instagram to inform his followers about the fake merchandise that is doing the rounds on the internet.

Image via Instagram (corpse_husband)

"The next one's still going to be limited. I can't just have unlimited. But, there will be a restock so just don't buy sh*t of eBay, even if it's real," he reminded his followers.

Before Corpse Husband got into Among Us, he was known for his horror story narrations on YouTube. His baritone voice, and the aura of secrecy that he exudes made him extremely popular on the internet.

He was completely overwhelmed by how quickly the merchandise sold out.

He himself wasn't really certain if the restock was happening. Corpse Husband mentioned that there were ten times more people on the website than the amount of merchandise.

He alluded that it wasn't really fair to the people who couldn't get their hands on the stuff. He said he would do everything in his capacity to get a restock done, and deliver on his promise. The merchandise is going to be restocked and will be available on the Corpse Store soon.