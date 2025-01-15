Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: Golden Temple walkthrough

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be the first Nintendo title of 2025, hitting shelves on January 16, 2025. This remake of the beloved 2010 Wii classic has already captured fans' hearts through its numerous re-releases, and it’s now set to make a splash once more. Among its many challenges, the Golden Temple stands out as the ultimate test for players.

Whether you're aiming to master every twist and turn or just unlock all the secrets, this Golden Temple walkthrough guide has you covered.

Navigating Golden Temple in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Unlocking the Golden Temple in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

You play as Donkey Kong as well as Diddy Kong in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Image via Nintendo)

Firstly, the Golden Temple isn’t accessible right away. You’ll need to collect eight Rare Orbs from the game’s secret temple levels to unlock it. Once you’ve gathered them, the level opens up, ready to test your platforming mettle.

In Nintendo Switch, it becomes the crown jewel of the new Cloud world, numbered 9-9.

Puzzle Piece locations in the Golden Temple

Finding the five hidden Puzzle Pieces in the Golden Temple can be tricky, but they’re worth it. Here's a step-by-step guide to snatch all five:

1) Puzzle Piece 1

At the beginning, find the floating island with a Tiki Doom. Ground pound it and a vase will drop off the bottom. Shortly after, a Puzzle Piece will fall from the sky.

2) Puzzle Piece 2

Progress to the area with floating blueberries. Jump along the platforms to reach a strawberry on the top left. Collect the two spinning banana rings above it, and a Puzzle Piece will emerge.

3) Puzzle Piece 3

After encountering a pair of Kowalees, reach the large floating banana platform. Collect the two spinning banana rings above it, and a Puzzle Piece will appear. To grab it, stand on the platform’s edge when it tilts to its highest point.

4) Puzzle Piece 4

You will see three floating strawberries above a gap. Begin by collecting the Banana Bunch on one strawberry. This will cause another bunch to spawn on a different strawberry. Keep repeating this until all the bunches are collected and the Puzzle Piece falls onto the middle strawberry.

5) Puzzle Piece 5

Near the end, look for the final rotating banana platform before the Barrel Cannon. The Puzzle Piece is located on one edge of this platform. Wait for the right moment and grab it before proceeding.

Completing the Golden Temple

Once you're getting close to completing the level, three Blast Barrels will appear. Keep firing between them until a modified Exit Barrel appears. Time your blast perfectly to hit it, marking the level’s end.

Mirror Mode madness

A still from Donkey Kong Country Returns HD trailer in Golden Temple walkthrough (Image via Nintendo)

Completing the Golden Temple unlocks Mirror Mode, the ultimate test of skill for any Donkey Kong Country Returns HD player. In this mode, everything is flipped, Diddy Kong is absent, items are disabled, and you’re stuck with just one Heart.

