Doomsday Event in Fortnite - The Entire Timeline Explained

Doomsday event in Fortnite is set to go live on 30th of May 2020 (Image Credits: HYPEX)

The Doomsday event in Fortnite is finally upon us. Midas' Doomsday device which has been the hot topic of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is starting to show signs of activation. The Shadow faction is all set to claim the last 'Ghost' location 'The Agency' on the Fortnite map. With all the commotion around the Doomsday device, Midas has made it clear, he isn't going down without a fight.

When is Doomsday event in Fortnite? Date and Timings

Before we get into the details of the Doomsday event in Fortnite, here is the date and time of when the Doomsday event would happen in Fortnite.

The timer which is now visible in lobby screens and Midas' desk both read 'five days' left for D-day. That places the event day on May 30th 2020 (Saturday) at 7:05 PM BST or 6:05 PM GMT.

The Doomsday event in Fortnite - Timeline explained

Most of the Doomsday event action will happen around The Agency (Image Credits: Gamesradar)

#1: When Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 began, we were introduced to "The Agency" and a few agents whose sole job was to protect the Battle Royale island from unforeseen threats.

#2: Eventually, the members of the Agency discovered two factions in the island: "Ghost and "Shadow" fighting each other. The Agency disbanded the original team so that it could join whichever faction they believed in.

#3: The storyline moved forward and Shadow faction quickly came on top, taking over multiple POI's around the map, with the exception of 'The Agency', which is still under Midas' control.

#4:This is where Midas forged a plan to take back control of the Battle Royale island and built a machine that we currently know as Doomsday device.

From this point on, most of the story in Fortnite is based on various leaks and speculations.

The Fortnite Season 3 leaks that were brought to light suggest that an underwater theme is headed our way after the Battle Royale island meets the fate of Midas' Doomsday device.

Popular Fortnite data leaker, FortTory, tweeted various stages of the Doomsday device in Fortnite that shows the device expanding its powerfield.

Also, the Doomsday Device got more active at the moment! pic.twitter.com/0jLqwBMa71 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 23, 2020

Would the device end up destroying the entire Fortnite map or just parts of it? Would it let the water around the island pour in? Could the Doomsday device in Fortnite be a sophisticated weather machine designed to unleash floodstorm and hurricanes? These are questions that could be answered in the days to come as the Fortnite story moves ahead.