Doomsday Live Event in Fortnite: Date, Time and more launch details
- Fortnite doomsday live event date, timings, and everything else we know so far.
- The Doomsday event in Fortnite is expected to make a major shift in the Fortnite narrative.
Midas' plan is ready to unfold as Fortnite prepares for the Doomsday live event on 15th of June 2020.
With the stage all set at 'The Agency,' which could allegedly be the epicenter of the Fortnite live event, the Fortnite community has geared up to witness an in-game event after weeks of content draught and season extensions.
Fortnite live event date and guidelines
The Doomsday event is scheduled for 15th June, 2020. However, there has been no official announcements on the timings from Epic Games yet.
Prior to the delay, Doomsday live event in Fortnite was expected to go live at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.
The following will be a 'one-time-only' event, and players are expected to join 30 minutes prior to show in order to secure their spots.
This is to ensure everyone gets a spot since Fortnite servers tend to get quite busy during live events with swarms of players rushing in to witness them.
What exactly is the Fortnite Doomsday Live event?
According to the Fortnite storyline, Midas' the leader of Ghost faction has spent almost the entire season scheming up a machine which is now being called 'The Device'.
At its core, Midas' plan is to retake control from a rival faction who call themselves 'Shadow'. Multiple boss locations including The Rig, Shark and Grotto are currently under shadow's control.
Doomsday live event - Everything we know so far
Although, Epic Games is extra careful as to not leak data before events, data leakers have been able to extract bits and pieces from the game files.
Here is everything we know so far about the Fortnite live event - 'The Device'.
The Doomsday device currently resides inside of 'The Agency'. Players can see the device expanding it's power field with each passing day and the same can be observed below.
Soon as the in-game timer countdown hits zero, the Fortnite live event will begin.
Speculations around five hatches that currently surround the Agency have also caught a ton of traction recently. Theories suggest the possibility of these domes being a 'missile silo,' which will be activated during the live event.
However, The true purpose of 'The Device' still remains unclear with players waiting in anticipation to see what new world waits for them after the Fortnite live event.Published 09 Jun 2020, 21:34 IST