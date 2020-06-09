Doomsday Live Event in Fortnite: Date, Time and more launch details

Fortnite doomsday live event date, timings, and everything else we know so far.

The Doomsday event in Fortnite is expected to make a major shift in the Fortnite narrative.

The Fortnite live event date is currently on the 15th of June 2020. (Image Credits:HYPEX)

Midas' plan is ready to unfold as Fortnite prepares for the Doomsday live event on 15th of June 2020.

With the stage all set at 'The Agency,' which could allegedly be the epicenter of the Fortnite live event, the Fortnite community has geared up to witness an in-game event after weeks of content draught and season extensions.

Fortnite live event date and guidelines

The Doomsday event is scheduled for 15th June, 2020. However, there has been no official announcements on the timings from Epic Games yet.

The Device event is delayed to Monday, June 15, and the Season 3 launch is delayed to Wednesday, June 17!



This is due to the recent events so it's understandable! ❤️ — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) June 3, 2020

Prior to the delay, Doomsday live event in Fortnite was expected to go live at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.

The following will be a 'one-time-only' event, and players are expected to join 30 minutes prior to show in order to secure their spots.

This is to ensure everyone gets a spot since Fortnite servers tend to get quite busy during live events with swarms of players rushing in to witness them.

What exactly is the Fortnite Doomsday Live event?

The 'Cyclo' suit is expected to play a major rule during the Fortnite live event (Image Credits:Epic Games)

According to the Fortnite storyline, Midas' the leader of Ghost faction has spent almost the entire season scheming up a machine which is now being called 'The Device'.

At its core, Midas' plan is to retake control from a rival faction who call themselves 'Shadow'. Multiple boss locations including The Rig, Shark and Grotto are currently under shadow's control.

Doomsday live event - Everything we know so far

Although, Epic Games is extra careful as to not leak data before events, data leakers have been able to extract bits and pieces from the game files.

Here is everything we know so far about the Fortnite live event - 'The Device'.

The Doomsday device currently resides inside of 'The Agency'. Players can see the device expanding it's power field with each passing day and the same can be observed below.

As the Fortnite live event date approaches closer, the device can be seen expanding its powerfield.

New Loading Screen (possibly for the event, it doesn't have an ID)! pic.twitter.com/N0Kgl1fdIM — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 26, 2020

Soon as the in-game timer countdown hits zero, the Fortnite live event will begin.

Speculations around five hatches that currently surround the Agency have also caught a ton of traction recently. Theories suggest the possibility of these domes being a 'missile silo,' which will be activated during the live event.

However, The true purpose of 'The Device' still remains unclear with players waiting in anticipation to see what new world waits for them after the Fortnite live event.