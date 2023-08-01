Dordle today August 1 answers & hints (Dordle #554)

Dordle #554 answer for today August 1 is here and it is an interesting pairing of words. The first of the two answers is a noun used for a specific surface type, whereas the second word is the low purring sound of an animal call that they used to intimidate foes. Compared to previous answers, today's options are quite an easy guess. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 1 answers

The Dordle (#554) answers for August 1 are SHEEN and GROWL.

Sheen is a noun used for a surface with a soft reflective texture. It is often used for types of clothes. According to Google, the meaning of sheen is as follows:

A soft lustre on a surface.

Growl is a verb used for a low grunting purr generated by animals to intimidate foes. According to Google, the meaning of growl is as follows:

(of an animal, especially a dog) make a low guttural sound in the throat.

Dordle hints for today, August 1

The Dordle #554 hints for today, August 1, are as follows:

#554 starts with the letters S and G

and #554 ends with the letters N and L

and #554 contains the letters H and R

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

