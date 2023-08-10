Dordle today August 10 answers & hints (Dordle #563)

Dordle #563 answers for today August 10 are here and they are an interesting choice of words. The first word is a noun meaning a sharp pointed organ that certain insects use to inflict damage. The second word is also a noun which is used for a block of metal generally with a standardised size and weight.

Compared to yesterday's entries, players will have a relatively easier time guessing the second word, if they correctly identify the first one, as they share four out of five letters. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer.

Dordle August 10 answers

The Dordle (#563) answers for August 10 are STING and INGOT

According to Google, the meaning of sting is as follows:

A small sharp-pointed organ at the end of the abdomen of bees, wasps, ants, and scorpions, capable of inflicting a painful or dangerous wound by injecting poison. A carefully planned operation, typically one involving deception.

According to Google, the meaning of ingot is as follows:

A block of steel, gold, silver, or other metal, typically oblong in shape.

Dordle hints for today, August 10

The Dordle #563 hints for today, August 10, are as follows:

#563 starts with the letters S and I

#563 ends with the letters G and T

#563 contains the letters N and G

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

