Dordle today August 2 answers & hints (Dordle #555)

Dordle #555 for today, August 2, is here, and it is a selection of interesting words. The first word is a noun used for a specific type of island formed by corals, while the second word is an old English word used for a dukedom or a duke's territory. The words are a bit hard to guess, especially compared to yesterday's answers. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.
Dordle August 2 answers
The Dordle (#555) answers for August 2 are ATOLL and DUCHY.
Atoll is a noun meaning a ring-shaped coral forming an island or a reef or a chain of islands, in the ocean. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
A ring-shaped reef, island, or chain of islands formed of coral.
Duchy is a noun used to mean the territory of a duke or a dukedom. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
The territory of a duke or duchess; a dukedom.
Dordle hints for today, August 2
The Dordle #555 hints for today, August 2, are as follows:
- #555 starts with the letters A and D.
- #555 ends with the letters L and Y.
- #555 contains the letters T and C.
How to play Dordle
To play Dordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game.
- Click on the option marked Daily Dordle.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle, Quordle, and LoLdle.