Dordle today August 2 answers & hints (Dordle #555)

Dordle #555 for today, August 2, is here, and it is a selection of interesting words. The first word is a noun used for a specific type of island formed by corals, while the second word is an old English word used for a dukedom or a duke's territory. The words are a bit hard to guess, especially compared to yesterday's answers. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 2 answers

The Dordle (#555) answers for August 2 are ATOLL and DUCHY.

Atoll is a noun meaning a ring-shaped coral forming an island or a reef or a chain of islands, in the ocean. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A ring-shaped reef, island, or chain of islands formed of coral.

Duchy is a noun used to mean the territory of a duke or a dukedom. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

The territory of a duke or duchess; a dukedom.

Dordle hints for today, August 2

The Dordle #555 hints for today, August 2, are as follows:

#555 starts with the letters A and D .

and . #555 ends with the letters L and Y .

and . #555 contains the letters T and C.

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle, Quordle, and LoLdle.