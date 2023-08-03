Dordle today August 3 answers & hints (Dordle #556)

Dordle #556 answers for today August 3 are here and they are two common words starting with the letter P and containing it more than once. The first five-letter word is a very common noun used for young or baby dogs, whilst the second five-letter word is related to the Pope and the Papacy. Compared to last day's answers, they are quite easy guesses, especially if one uses the letter P multiple times. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 3 answers

The Dordle (#556) answers for August 3 are PUPPY and PAPAL

Puppy is a noun for young and baby dogs. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A young dog.

Papal is an adjective used for anything related to the Pope, the head of the Christian religion and the papacy, the office, or the church of the Pope. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Relating to a Pope or to the Papacy.

Dordle hints for today, August 3

The Dordle #556 hints for today, August 3, are as follows:

#556 starts with the letters P and P

and #556 ends with the letters Y and L

and #556 contains the letters P and P

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.