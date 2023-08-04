Dordle today August 4 answers & hints (Dordle #557)

Dordle #557 answers are here, and they are a quirky combination of words. The first five-letter word has two meanings, and it can be used to describe the structural condition of an object or a person's personality. The second word means to take in air and smell an object. All in all, the two words are not hard to guess compared to yesterday's solution. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 4 answers

The Dordle (#557) answers for August 4 are RIGID and SNIFF.

Rigid is an adjective used for something that can not be bent or someone with an uncompromising personality. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Unable to bend or be forced out of shape; not flexible. Not able to be changed or adapted.

Sniff is a verb that means to take in air in order to smell the associating odor. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Draw up air audibly through the nose to detect a smell, to stop it running, or to express contempt.

Dordle hints for today, August 4

The Dordle #557 hints for today, August 4, are as follows:

#557 starts with the letters R and S

and #557 ends with the letters D and F

and #557 contains the letters G and N

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.