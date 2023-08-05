Dordle today August 5 answers & hints (Dordle #558)

Dordle #558 answers for today, August 5, are here, and they are an interesting pair. The first word means something that is neatly arranged, and the second one is a specific type of beet with edible stalks and leaves. The might be a bit hard to guess compared to yesterday's options, specifically the second one. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.
Dordle August 5 answers
The Dordle (#558) answers for August 5 are STACK and CHARD.
Stack is a noun meaning a collection of objects, which generally are boxed, arranged on top of one another in a neat fashion. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
A pile of objects, typically one that is neatly arranged.
Chard is a noun meaning a specific type of beet with an edible white leak stalk and green leaf blades. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:
A beet of a variety with broad edible white leaf stalks and green blades.
Dordle hints for today, August 5
The Dordle #558 hints for today, August 5, are as follows:
- #558 starts with the letters S and C.
- #558 ends with the letters K and D.
- #558 contains the letters T and R.
How to play Dordle
To play Dordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game.
- Click on the option marked Daily Dordle.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.