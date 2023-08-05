Dordle today August 5 answers & hints (Dordle #558)

Dordle #558 answers for today, August 5, are here, and they are an interesting pair. The first word means something that is neatly arranged, and the second one is a specific type of beet with edible stalks and leaves. The might be a bit hard to guess compared to yesterday's options, specifically the second one. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 5 answers

The Dordle (#558) answers for August 5 are STACK and CHARD.

Stack is a noun meaning a collection of objects, which generally are boxed, arranged on top of one another in a neat fashion. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A pile of objects, typically one that is neatly arranged.

Chard is a noun meaning a specific type of beet with an edible white leak stalk and green leaf blades. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A beet of a variety with broad edible white leaf stalks and green blades.

Dordle hints for today, August 5

The Dordle #558 hints for today, August 5, are as follows:

#558 starts with the letters S and C.

and #558 ends with the letters K and D.

and #558 contains the letters T and R.

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.