Dordle today August 6 answers & hints (Dordle #559)

Dordle #559 answers for today August 6 are here, and they are an interesting pair of words. The first one is often used while discussing light rays and lenses and means the center, whereas the second one is generally used for a massive fleet of insects. compared to yesterday's option, they might be a tad bid difficult to guess. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 6 answers

The Dordle (#559) answers for August 6 are FOCAL and SWARM.

Focal is an adjective used to mean the center. It is most commonly used for lenses where the focal point is where the lens merges and focuses the parallel rays. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Relating to the center or most important part.

Swarm is a noun used to mean a massive group of flying insects, generally locus or other crop-eating insects. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

A large or dense group of flying insects.

Dordle hints for today, August 6

The Dordle #559 hints for today, August 6, are as follows:

#559 starts with the letters F and S.

and #559 ends with the letters L and M.

and #559 contains the letters C and W.

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.