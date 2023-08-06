Dordle today August 7 answers & hints (Dordle #560)

Dordle #560 answers for today August 7 are here and they are an interesting pair of words. The first five-letter word is an adverb often used in daily conversation in order to mean to recreate or reenact something. The second word is related to mental illness where the patient feels great euphoria or joy along with periods of delusions and overactivities. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 7 answers

The Dordle (#560) answers for August 7 are Again and Mania.

Again is an adverb meaning to repetition of an event, in a way to say to reset everything to a previous position. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Another time; once more. Returning to a previous position or condition.

Mania is a noun for a mental illness consisting of excitement, euphoria, delusions and overactivities. According to Google, the meaning of it is as follows:

Mental illness marked by periods of great excitement or euphoria, delusions, and overactivity.

Dordle hints for today, August 7

The Dordle #560 hints for today, August 7, are as follows:

#560 starts with the letters A and M.

and #560 ends with the letters N and A.

and #560 contains the letters G and N.

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.