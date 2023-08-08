Dordle today August 8 answers & hints (Dordle #561)

Dordle #561 answers for today August 8 are here and the couple of words for today can be closely associated with fashion. Firstly this five-letter noun is used to describe a cover or skin for anything. It can be used in anything from relating a type of cake with frosting to a type of dress with lacing. The second five-letter word is also a noun and is used for fashion to describe the style.

While the first won't be a difficult guess, players might stumble guessing the second one. However, it is also the name of a famous fashion magazine, and as such might be a relatively easy guess. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 8 answers

The Dordle (#561) answers for August 8 are LAYER and VOGUE.

According to Google, the meaning of layer is as follows:

A sheet, quantity, or thickness of material, typically one of several, covering a surface or body.

According to Google, the meaning of vogue is as follows:

The prevailing fashion or style at a particular time.

Dordle hints for today, August 8

The Dordle #561 hints for today, August 8, are as follows:

#561 starts with the letters L and V.

and #561 ends with the letters R and E.

and #561 contains the letters Y and G.

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

