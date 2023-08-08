Dordle today August 8 answers & hints (Dordle #561)

Dordle #561 answers for today August 8 are here and the couple of words for today can be closely associated with fashion. Firstly this five-letter noun is used to describe a cover or skin for anything. It can be used in anything from relating a type of cake with frosting to a type of dress with lacing. The second five-letter word is also a noun and is used for fashion to describe the style.
While the first won't be a difficult guess, players might stumble guessing the second one. However, it is also the name of a famous fashion magazine, and as such might be a relatively easy guess. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.
Dordle August 8 answers
The Dordle (#561) answers for August 8 are LAYER and VOGUE.
According to Google, the meaning of layer is as follows:
A sheet, quantity, or thickness of material, typically one of several, covering a surface or body.
According to Google, the meaning of vogue is as follows:
The prevailing fashion or style at a particular time.
Dordle hints for today, August 8
The Dordle #561 hints for today, August 8, are as follows:
- #561 starts with the letters L and V.
- #561 ends with the letters R and E.
- #561 contains the letters Y and G.
How to play Dordle
To play Dordle, follow the steps below:
- Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game.
- Click on the option marked Daily Dordle.
- On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses.
- After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word.
- If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it.
- If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect.
- If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position.
- The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible.
- After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.
If you're done with Dordle, check out today's Wordle and LoLdle.