Dordle today August 9 answers & hints (Dordle #562)

Dordle #562 answers for today are here, and they are a pair of interesting words. The first five-letter word is a verb and is the act of illegally taking something or stealing. The second five-letter word refers to a period of actively rejecting inorganic substances, substituting them for organic alternatives with the aim of ridding yourself of toxic substances.

Compared to yesterday's solutions, the first one is an easy guess but the second might take a few tries. However, if you're able to figure out the last letter of the second word, it'll become an easy guess right away. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Dordle August 9 answers

The Dordle (#562) answers for August 9 are THEFT and DETOX.

According to Google, the meaning of Theft is as follows:

The action or crime of stealing.

According to Google, the meaning of Detox is as follows:

A process or period of time in which one abstains from or rids the body of toxic or unhealthy substances; detoxification.

Dordle hints for today, August 9

The Dordle #562 hints for today, August 9, are as follows:

#562 starts with the letters T and D

and #562 ends with the letters T and X

and #562 contains the letters H and T

How to play Dordle

To play Dordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Zaratustra.itch.io website homepage for the game. Click on the option marked Daily Dordle. On the page, you'll be greeted by two grids that you can use to guess words and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess both words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

