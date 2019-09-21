Dota 2: 5 Heroes to play in patch 7.22G

Image Courtesy: Hotspawn website

Dota 2 is a game that involves constant changes as the developers roll out a new patch frequently and quite often the patches change the game's features, impacting the heroes. The frequent patches and changing meta makes it difficult to keep playing the same hero for a long time.

After the end of TI9, Valve's first patch to balance heroes is 7.22G. Multiple items and heroes have been changed. A lot of over-powered heroes like Tiny and carry IO talents have been nerfed and some of the low pick-rate heroes have been buffed significantly.

We have researched and listed the best heroes one can play in the patch 7.22G. The hero lists consists of a mix of all positions and they are not in order of their effectiveness. Honourable mentions to some heroes who didn't make this list are Windranger, Clinkz, Pudge, Underlord and Mirana.

On that note, here is a list of all the top five heroes.

#5 Night Stalker

Image Courtesy: Dota wiki

Night Stalker was a pretty strong hero in the last few patches. However, his recent buff in the 7.22G patch boosted the hero’s pick rate and win rate. Now that Night Stalker’s void does full damage during daytime, an Aghanim’s Scepter pick up on this hero makes a lot more sense. Scepter grants NS the ability to cast Void in an AoE, it also reduces the cooldown, helps him farm and increases the mini-stun duration.

Night Stalker is a very tanky hero in general and he can survive early ganks and inflict tons of damage at the night time. He disrupts the enemy farm and gives them limited vision, choking them out of the map. In solo queue, it is important to keep pressurizing the enemy carry and make space for your cores to win games.

